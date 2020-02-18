DubaiCoin Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $304,458.00 and $2,198.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025884 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00014188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 422.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007530 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

