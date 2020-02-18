Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $211,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Several brokerages have commented on DEA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

