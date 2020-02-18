EchoLink Hits One Day Trading Volume of $67,291.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $957,796.00 and approximately $67,291.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00480889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.06225840 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066382 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00027987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.