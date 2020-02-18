EDC Blockchain Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $356,609.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044071 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000997 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00090983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,903.16 or 1.00285680 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000550 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, DigiFinex, LocalTrade, DDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

