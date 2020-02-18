Eden Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Eden has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $1.30 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Eden token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

