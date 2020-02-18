Egretia Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Egretia has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $3.45 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.03036102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00152362 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,308,472 tokens. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, CoinEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

