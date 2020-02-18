Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 345.9% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after acquiring an additional 434,093 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

ENB stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6119 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

