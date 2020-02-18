eosDAC Price Down 44.1% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX and Bitbns. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $6.64 million and $115,579.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Bibox, Hotbit, Bitbns, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

