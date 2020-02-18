Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $26,936.00 and $18,838.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00048862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00492660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.06266422 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00066403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00028021 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005080 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,151,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

