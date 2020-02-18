Everus One Day Trading Volume Hits $783.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Everus has a market cap of $10.78 million and $783.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last week, Everus has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00481091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.89 or 0.06439468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00067402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028228 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010247 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,485 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

