Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Apple accounts for 0.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.30.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.38 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

