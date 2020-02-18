Expanse (EXP) Market Capitalization Hits $857,665.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $857,665.00 and $10,663.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

