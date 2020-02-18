Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Extended Stay America worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,639,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,717 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,613,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 592,283 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Extended Stay America by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,127,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 811,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAY opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

STAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Nomura lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

In other news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

