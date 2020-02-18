Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after buying an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,702,000 after buying an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,650,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,775,000 after buying an additional 691,527 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,831,000 after buying an additional 645,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 964,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,697,000 after buying an additional 309,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $115.43 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

