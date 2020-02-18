Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.99-5.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.99 to $5.08 EPS.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.40. The stock had a trading volume of 857,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,309. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In related news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

