Fantom (FTM) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Fantom has a total market cap of $19.43 million and $5.99 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, DDEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.16 or 0.03061359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00236390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00150948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, Bgogo, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

