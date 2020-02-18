Feathercoin (FTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,599.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bittylicious. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,599.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000446 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 63.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 268,183,880 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Upbit, QBTC, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

