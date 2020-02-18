Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Position Reduced by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,765,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on FRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

NYSE FRT opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

