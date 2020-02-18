Feedback (LON:FDBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Feedback (LON:FDBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.13) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

FDBK traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 3,406,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.10. Feedback has a 1-year low of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.16 ($0.03).

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging worldwide. Its technologies are TexRAD and Cadran. TexRAD is a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images.

