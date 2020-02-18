Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period.

FDLO opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72.

