Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $331,899,000. Adelphi Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $245,269,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $244,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.44. 2,702,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,755. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

