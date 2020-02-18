Financial Analysis: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Investar has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Investar and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar 0 1 4 0 2.80 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Investar presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.14%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.38%. Given Investar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Investar and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar 17.60% 8.88% 0.92% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 42.64% 8.57% 1.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investar and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar $95.66 million 2.68 $16.84 million $1.81 12.60 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 3.72 $49.85 million $1.20 16.56

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other second mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

