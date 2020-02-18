Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $127,889.00 and approximately $69.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00041748 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00465052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001545 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005787 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001606 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

