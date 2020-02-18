First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,880 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,949.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $182,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,384.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,327 shares of company stock valued at $15,230,220. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of POWI opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

Several research firms have commented on POWI. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

