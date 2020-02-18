First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 439,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.16%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

