First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,588 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Cinemark worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.55.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.51. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

