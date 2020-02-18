First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.15% of Energy Recovery worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 322,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $596.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 4.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $349,329.86. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,240 shares of company stock worth $1,808,863. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.