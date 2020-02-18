First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.26% of Primo Water worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 176.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Primo Water by 104.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Primo Water by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of 170.13, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

