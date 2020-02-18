First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,105 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of EnerSys worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $4,781,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EnerSys by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 47,386 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in EnerSys by 168.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 18.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $763.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

