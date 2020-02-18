First Trust Advisors LP Buys 6,233 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of WD-40 worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 10,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $190.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.29. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other WD-40 news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.