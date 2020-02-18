First Trust Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 390,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 66,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $56.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.