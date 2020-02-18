First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $206.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.