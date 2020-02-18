First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,355 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the third quarter valued at $77,000. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.