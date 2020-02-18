First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $203,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLOW opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLOW. Sidoti lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

