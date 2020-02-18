First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of National Health Investors worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.