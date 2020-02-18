First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 307.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,825 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.49% of Boot Barn worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $867,922.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

