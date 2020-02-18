First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,167 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Aaron’s worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAN. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of AAN opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

