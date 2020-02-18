First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.44 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,252 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of MasTec worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,536,000 after buying an additional 139,490 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MasTec by 3,478.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MasTec by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 62,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in MasTec by 25.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 price target on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.