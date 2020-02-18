First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.46 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CarMax by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CarMax by 16.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CarMax by 192.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CarMax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research increased their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

NYSE KMX opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarMax, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.