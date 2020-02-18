First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.71 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of AutoNation worth $5,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

