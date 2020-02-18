First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.03 Million Stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 58,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

AWI stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

