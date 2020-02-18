First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 106.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Eastgroup Properties worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 price target on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of EGP opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.24. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

