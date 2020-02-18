First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.30 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $536,161,000 after buying an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 16.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,853,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 395,017 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,778,000 after purchasing an additional 143,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

