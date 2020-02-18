First Trust Advisors LP Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

