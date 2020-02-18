First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,542.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.19. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.