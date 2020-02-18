First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,784 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 24.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $854,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38.

LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

