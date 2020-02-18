First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,339 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Plains GP worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 236.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

In related news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PAGP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.