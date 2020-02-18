First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.31% of LTC Properties worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTC. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.34. LTC Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

