First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 133,694 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.52.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

