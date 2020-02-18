First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $5.73 Million Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 297,185 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,727 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,418 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Walter J. Haas sold 73,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,220,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 107,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $2,086,637.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,035.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,809,351. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

